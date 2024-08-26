Fever vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Aug. 26 (Fade Fever on Road?)
Are the Atlanta Dream about to steal a playoff spot?
Atlanta has come out of the Olympic break on fire, winning three of its first four games to pull within half a game of the No. 8 seed.
The Indiana Fever (the No. 7 seed) have a 2.5-game cushion on the Dream, but even they’re in jeopardy if the Chicago Sky finally turn things around and gain some ground in the standings.
So, tonight’s Indiana-Atlanta matchup should be a fun one.
No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark is looking to keep her solid play out of the break going, and oddsmakers have favored the Fever on the road. The Fever are just 5-11 straight up away from home, so they’ll need to flip script on that trend to pull off the victory in Atlanta.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever -2 (-108)
- Dream +2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fever: -125
- Dream: +105
Total
- 167 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 13-16
- Dream record: 10-18
Fever vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – out
Fever vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Despite the Fever dropping their last game against the Minnesota Lynx, Clark still had a great showing ,scoring 23 points while dishing out eight assists in the loss. Since June 16 (15 games), Clark is averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: The Dream are 3-1 out of the Olympic break, and Howard’s play has been a big reason why. The two-time All-Star is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over that stretch while shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Fever vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
After posting the worst offensive rating in the league prior to the Olympic break, the Dream are starting to show their potential over their last four contests.
Howard and company rank No. 5 in offensive rating, No. 3 in defensive rating and No. 3 in net rating over this stretch, pushing themselves back into the playoff conversation in the process.
While the Fever are No. 4 in net rating over this stretch, I am worried about taking them as a favorite on the road.
Indiana ranks just 10th in net rating and 11th in defensive rating on the road this season, something that shouldn’t be unexpected from a young team.
The Dream are also solid as underdogs this season – even with their struggles early on – going 11-7 against the spread.
I’ll take the points with the home team in what should be a close matchup.
Pick: Dream +2 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
