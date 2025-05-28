Fever vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The Indiana Fever won’t have star guard Caitlin Clark on Wednesday night when they take on the Washington Mystics in a standalone matchup on NBA TV.
Clark (quad strain) is expected to miss at least two weeks, and the Fever will have a tough stretch ahead of them as they attempt to hold a top spot in the WNBA standings.
Indiana is just 2-2 so far this season, and it’ll have its hands full with a scrappy Mystics team that has covered the spread multiple times as an underdog so far in 2025.
Washington is also getting healthy at the right time, as Aaliyah Edwards recently returned to the lineup, and center Shakira Austin (concussion protocol) is expected to play on Wednesday.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Fever as road favorites in this matchup. Will Indiana’s offseason moves prove to be enough to win without Clark?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s lone WNBA matchup.
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever -2.5 (-110)
- Mystics +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -148
- Mystics: +124
Total
- 159 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CFG Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 2-2
- Mystics record: 2-3
Fever vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – day-to-day
- Georgia Amoore – out
Fever vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
These are player props suggestions since odds had not been released at the time of this story being published.
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sophie Cunningham OVER Points
The Fever are expected to start Sydney Colson in place of Clark, but I expect that Sophie Cunningham will have a bigger offensive role off the bench.
Cunningham missed the first two games of the season, but she’s scored nine and five points in her two appearances while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and from 3 in about 20 minutes per game.
A sniper from beyond the arc, Cunningham could benefit from a few more touches with Clark on the sidelines. I don’t expect this prop to be set at a high number, but the Fever are going to be in need of someone to pick up the slack from Clark, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game in 2025.
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen to Record a Double-Double
Even with Austin expected to play, Kiki Iriafen has been too good to start her career to pass up on Wednesday. If you're able to find a double-double prop for the rookie, take a shot on it.
Iriafen has picked up a double-double in four straight games, and she’s averaging 13.8 points and 11.2 boards per game in the 2025 season. With both Austin and Aaliyah Edwards working themselves back from injuries, Iriafen is the most reliable player in the Mystics’ frontcourt right now.
Fever vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics may be undervalued as home underdogs:
So far this season, the Mystics have covered the spread three times, including twice as underdogs.
While they may not be viewed as a contender for the title this season, the Mystics appear to have hit the lottery in the 2025 WNBA Draft, landing both Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron (not to mention the injured Georgia Amoore).
With Austin returning to the lineup and Edwards getting back in action, I believe the Mystics are a little undervalued with Clark sidelined.
Washington ranks seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating and eighth in offensive rating despite not being at full strength for the entire season to date. The Mystics have hung tough with contenders like Phoenix (lost by six), Las Vegas (lost by three) and beat Atlanta and Connecticut.
In fact, every Mystics game has been within six or fewer points this season.
The Fever, on the other hand, are likely going to see their offense take a hit without Clark’s playmaking and shot-making ability.
Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are two great players to step into bigger roles, but Indiana has also lost to Atlanta – a team the Mystics beat in their season opener.
I’ll take the points with the home team until we see what this Indiana offense looks like without Clark on the floor.
Pick: Mystics +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.