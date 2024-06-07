Fever vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics are both struggling in the 2024 WNBA season, but one of these teams will pick up a win on Friday night.
The Mystics are playing the second night of a back-to-back after dropping their 10th straight game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday. That moved Washington to 0-10 on the season, easily the worst mark in the WNBA.
Indiana is looking to pick up its third win of the 2024 campaign after getting blown out by the New York Liberty over the weekend. Both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston left that game early, so it’ll be interesting to see how they fare on Friday.
The Fever are slight favorites in this game on the road, but are they undervalued against a Washington team that is down Shakira Austin and on short rest?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players and my best bet for Friday’s matchup:
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -2.5 (-110)
- Mystics +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -135
- Mystics: +114
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Fever record: 2-9
- Mystics record: 0-10
Fever vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – game-time decision
- Aliyah Boston – game-time decision
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
Fever vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has struggled early in her career, averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game but shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. Clark is also turning the ball over a lot (5.4 per game), but she has made some clutch shots for the Fever through 11 games. Can she have a big showing against one of the W’s worst teams tonight?
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: Aaliyah Edwards could see a bigger role with Shakira Austin missing some recent games. The first-round pick had 14 points and nine rebounds in a recent start against the Connecticut Sun and 23 points and 14 boards in the loss to Chicago. Edwards is likely one of the future pieces for Washington, so getting her more run in an already lost season could be smart for the Mystics going forward.
Fever vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
I think the Fever are massively undervalued in this spot if Clark and Boston end up suiting up.
Indiana has played eight of its first 11 games against the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, and Las Vegas Aces – four of the five best teams in the W so far this season.
It’s hard to expect a Fever team that was one of the worst in the WNBA last season to compete with those squads just because Clark joined, and I think Washington is a much, much easier opponent.
The Mystics rank dead last in the league in offensive rating and these two teams are the two worst when it comes to net rating.
Washington has struggled to get any offensive production with Austin in and out of the lineup and Elena Delle Donne no longer with the team. I have to take Indiana as a slight favorite on Friday.
Pick: Fever Moneyline (-135)
