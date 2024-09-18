Fever vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Sept. 19
The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are already locked into the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings heading into their season finale with the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.
Washington needs some help to get into the playoffs – starting with an Atlanta Dream loss – but it is favored in Thursday’s contest.
That’s a sign that oddsmakers are expecting the Fever to sit some of their best players, which could make this matchup a tricky one to bet on.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s season finale.
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +4.5 (-112)
- Mystics -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: +154
- Mystics: -192
Total
- 162.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Fever record: 20-19
- Mystics record: 13-26
Fever vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Note: Indiana has clinched the No. 6 seed and may opt to sit key players ahead of the playoffs even though they are not injured.
Mystics Injury Report
- Brittney Sykes – day-to-day
- Aaliyah Edwards – day-to-day
- Shakira Austin – out
Fever vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Lexie Hull: The Fever may sit some players since they’re locked into the No. 6 seed, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Hull still plays. Since the Olympic break, the sharpshooter has really found a nice rhythm, averaging 8.8 points while shooting an insane 64.9 percent from 3.
Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins: Fresh off of a 22-point game in a loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Atkins will look to keep the Mystics’ playoff hopes alive on Thursday. The veteran guard is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.
Fever vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
It’s rare that I’ll take an UNDER in a Fever game, but this spread is telling me that Clark, Aliyah Boston and other key Fever players could either sit or be limited in this matchup.
It doesn’t make any sense to risk playing them and have an injury occur ahead of the playoffs – especially for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2016.
Washington does have a lot to play for, but three key players (Austin, Sykes and Edwards) are banged up at the moment. Austin won’t play, and it’s possible the other two could miss this game as well.
Washington ranks dead last in the WNBA in offensive rating since the Olympic break, so I’ll bet on a low-scoring game with the expectation that Indiana rests its players.
Pick: UNDER 162.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.