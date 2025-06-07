Fever vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Chicago Sky will be the final team to play in their first Commissioner's Cup game this season when they host the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.
Unfortunately, the next chapter in the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry will have to wait as Clark will miss another game with her quad strain. Despite her being out, the Fever are still 4-point favorites.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Saturday night showdown.
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Fever -4 (-112)
- Sky +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever -205
- Sky +164
Total
- 167 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Fever record: 3-4
- Sky record: 2-4
Fever vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 20.5 Points (-106) via FanDuel
Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up in a big way with Clark sidelined, including putting up 24 points against Washington in the Fever's most recent game. Now, she gets to take on a Sky team that's second last in the WNBA in both defensive rating and opponent field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 46.9% from the field. That sets up Mitchell for another big game on Saturday.
Fever vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Even with Clark, the Fever are a far superior team to the Sky. Chicago has a lot of issues and currently ranks 12th in the WNBA in net rating at -12.9, while the Fever rank third at 7.3, while not seeing a huge drop off in that metric in their time without Clark.
One of the biggest issues for the Sky has been turnovers. They have the second-highest turnover rate in the WNBA, turning the ball over on 21.9% of their possessions. The Fever, meanwhile, has the second-lowest turnover rate at 16.8%. That could play a big role in Indiana not only winning this game, but covering the spread as well.
Give me the Fever to win and cover on Saturday.
Pick: Fever -4 (-112) via FanDuel
