Fever vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm are rolling right now, knocking off the New York Liberty in their last game to win a third straight contest.
They’ve jumped the Indiana Fever – their opponent on Tuesday – in the standings, and find themselves as one-point favorites at home in this matchup.
Caitlin Clark and the Fever have struggled on their road trip, losing to Golden State and Las Vegas, and they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 games (although Clark did miss some of those).
Both of these teams have playoff expectations in 2025, but the Fever had title expectations after a big offseason, and oddsmakers are pegging them as one of the top teams in the league.
Can they turn around this slow start with an impressive win in Seattle?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop, and more for this interconference battle on Tuesday night.
Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever +1 (-110)
- Storm -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +100
- Storm: -120
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 6-7
- Storm record: 9-5
Fever vs. Storm Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- DeWanna Bonner – day-to-day (personal)
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Fever vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Diggins is a great prop target on Tuesday:
This player prop for Skylar Diggins is starting to become one of my favorites in the W this season.
Diggins is shooting an impressive 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2025 on 3.9 attempts per game, but she’s taken her game to another level as of late.
The Seattle Storm guard has two or more made shots from 3 in six straight games, averaging 5.7 attempts per game during that stretch. And, Diggins has been even more efficient, knocking down 50.0 percent of her 3s over those six games.
If Diggins keeps taking close to six 3-pointers per game, she’s a steal to hit two.
Fever vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Fever have struggled on the road this season (2-4), and they’re right next to the Storm in net rating so far in 2025 (fourth and fifth).
Seattle is on a heater at the moment, winning games against Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York to jump to just a game behind the Atlanta Dream for the No. 4 seed in the standings.
The Storm have one of the more efficient offenses in the W, ranking fourth in offensive rating and third in effective field goal percentage, which should help them against Clark and this uptempo Indiana attack.
Seattle is also an impressive 5-2 straight up at home.
While the Fever are fifth in both offensive and defensive rating, they’ve laid back-to-back eggs on this road trip, losing by 11 to Golden State and eight to a struggling Aces team.
I think the Storm are a little undervalued at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Storm Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.