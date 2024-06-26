Fever vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, June 27 (How to Bet Total)
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are 6-3 in June, pushing themselves back into the playoff picture ahead of Thursday’s primetime matchup with the Seattle Storm.
The Storm have already won two games against the Fever this season – one by two points and another by 15 – and they are heavily favored at home in this matchup.
Seattle has been one of the best home teams in the league, going 5-1 straight up at Climate Pledge Arena, which makes things tough on this young Fever team on Thursday.
Do the Fever keep rolling, or will Seattle put a damper on an otherwise strong month?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for Thursday night’s standalone matchup.
Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +8.5 (-108)
- Storm -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fever: +320
- Storm: -410
Total
- 168 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fever vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to watch (TV): Prime Video
- Fever record: 7-11
- Storm record: 10-6
Fever vs. Storm Injury Reports
Indiana Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – day-to-day
- Temi Fagbenle – day-to-day
Seattle Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Don’t look now, but Caitlin Clark may be finding her groove in her rookie season. Over her last four games, Clark is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range. The Fever have won four of their last five games to pull into contention for a playoff spot.
Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike: With Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith both struggling with their efficiency, Ogwumike has been huge this season, averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3. She scored 22 and 17 points in two meetings with the Fever this season.
Fever vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been over .500 against the spread this season, but I think the real advantage is in betting the total.
The Fever have played 18 games this season and 14 of them have ended up going over the projected total, by far the most in the WNBA.
It’s been a combination of poor defense (the Fever are dead last in defensive rating), a solid offense (Indiana is fifth in offensive rating) and strong shooting (the Fever are fourth in effective field goal percentage) that has made Caitlin Clark and company and OVER bettors dream.
Seattle is much better defensively (No. 3 in the league in defensive rating), but it does push the pace (No. 2 in the W), which is one thing the Fever (ninth in pace) haven’t done this season.
If Seattle controls the tempo, I could see this game turning into a track meet with the Fever providing very little defensive resistance.
The first two meetings between these teams finished with 168 and 191 combined points. With this total sitting below 170, I think it’s a prime spot to take an OVER.
Pick: OVER 168 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.