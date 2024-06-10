Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
For the third time this season, the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever face-off, this time at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
Connecticut won the first two meetings between these teams, riding a huge game from Alyssa Thomas the last time they played in a four-point victory. The Sun lost their first game of the season on Saturday against the New York Liberty, dropping them to 9-1. Still, they have the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana is coming off a win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, where No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark turned in a dazzling 30-point game on 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.
Can Clark lead the Fever to an upset win on Monday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +10.5 (-110)
- Sun -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +455
- Sun: -625
Total
- 159.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 3-9
- Sun record: 9-1
Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – questionable
Fever vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is coming off arguably her best game as a pro. She dropped 30 points (7-for-13 from 3) against the Washington Mystics while also adding eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Facing Connecticut will be a much tougher matchup, although Clark did have 20 and 17 points in her first two meetings against the Sun this season.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: A triple-double threat every night, Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game so far this season. She gave Indiana some major problems the last time these teams faced off, putting up 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine dimes in a Sun win.
Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
While Indiana covered the spread in the meeting between these teams in Indiana, it was blown out in the season opener at Mohegan Sun Arena, losing by 21 points despite 20 points from Clark.
The Sun are the No. 1 defense in the WNBA, giving them a massive advantage against the Fever (dead last in defensive and net rating), hence the double-digit spread.
I have to give the Sun the nod in this one, even with the Fever coming off of a win. Indiana barely beat a winless Washington team on Friday while the Sun had not lost until they blew a lead to a 11-2 New York team over the weekend.
The Sun are 6-1 straight up at home this season, and I expect them to stomp on Indiana – similar to the season opener – on Monday night.
Pick: Sun -10.5 (-110)
