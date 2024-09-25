Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for WNBA Playoffs Game 2
The Connecticut Sun blew out Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the first game of their first-round matchup, 93-69, and they’ll look to close out the series at home on Wednesday night.
Connecticut – the No. 3 seed in the WNBA – is favored by six points in this meeting after going 3-1 against Indiana in the regular season.
The Fever closed the regular season strong, winning 19 of their last 31 games, but Clark (4-for-17 from the field) didn’t have her best game in Game 1 on Sunday.
After two days off, the Fever need to go back to the drawing board on offense to find what made them the league’s top offensive unit after the Olympic break.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Game 2.
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Fever +6 (-108)
- Sun -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fever: +220
- Sun: -270
Total
- 163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fever vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Sun lead 1-0
Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Ty Harris – questionable
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Fever vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Kelsey Mitchell: If Clark struggles like she did in Game 1, it’ll be up to Mitchell to pick up the slack. The star guard finished with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting in Game 1, but she shot just 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. One of the more efficient guard scorers in the league, Mitchell averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 40.2 percent from 3 in the regular season.
Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey: Mabrey was dominant off the bench in Game 1 for the Sun, scoring 27 points and knocking down five 3-pointers in the win. An acquisition ahead of the All-Star break in a deal with the Chicago Sky, Mabrey finished the regular season averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3 with CT.
Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet for this game two matchup is a prop for Caitlin Clark, but it may not be what you’re expecting.
Clark has struggled mightily against the Sun this season, averaging just 16.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while turning the ball over 25 times during the regular season.
The rookie sensation didn't have a great showing in Game 1 either, shooting just 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-13 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.
DiJonai Carrington is one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA, and she’s going to hound Clark in this game from the jump.
With the Sun (No. 1 in the league in defensive rating) holding the Fever to just 69 points in Game 1, I’m not sold on Clark scoring 20-plus in Game 2.
Pick: Caitlin Clark UNDER 19.5 Points (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.