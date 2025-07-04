Flavio Cobolli vs. Jakub Mensik Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Mensik Favored)
For the first time in their respective careers, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik will face off, this time with a trip to Round 4 at Wimbledon on the line.
Cobolli has been pretty dominant through the first two rounds of Wimbledon, winning both of his matches in straight sets, yet oddsmakers have set Mensik as the favorite in this match.
Let’s dive into the path for each player to get here, the latest odds, and more for Saturday’s Round 3 action.
Flavio Cobolli vs. Jakub Mensik Odds
Moneyline
- Flavio Cobolli: +140
- Jakub Mensik: -180
Total
- 39.5 (Over -120/Under -120)
Flavio Cobolli vs. Jakub Mensik How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Flavio Cobolli: How Did They Get Here
Cobolli won in the first round over Beibit Zhukayev, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1, and he followed that up with a 6-1, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Jack Pinnington Jones in Round 2.
Not only has Cobolli won in straight sets, but he’s doing it with a pretty wide gap in games won, going +10 in Round 2 and +9 in Round 1.
He has made one other singles appearance at Wimbledon, reaching the second round in 2024.
Jakub Mensik: How Did They Get Here
This is Mensik’s second appearance at Wimbledon, and it’s gone much better than last year did when he was knocked out in the first round.
Mensik defeated Hugo Gaston in four sets in Round 1 and Marcos Giron in four sets in Round 2 to advance to Round 3. He’s made three third-round appearances at Grand Slams in his career, but he’s never made it further than that.
Flavio Cobolli vs. Jakub Mensik What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on the latest odds at DraftKings with Mensik as the favorite, the 19-year-old has an implied probability of 64.29 percent to advance to the fourth round.
However, I’m not buying him to do so.
Cobolli feels a little undervalued in this round, as he’s dominated so far at Wimbledon and has made it through to at least the second round twice in his career.
While neither of these players has made a massive run at a major, Cobolli has won four sets where he’s dropped three or fewer games. He currently looks to be in slightly better form, and I’d likely set this line closer to a pick’em on Saturday.
Mensik is the bigger and higher-rated player, but as the rounds go on at Wimbledon, big servers don’t have as much of an advantage on the grass.
I’ll take a shot on the underdog in this third-round matchup.
Pick: Cobolli Moneyline (+140 at DraftKings)
