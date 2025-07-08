Flavio Cobolli vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal
Can Novak Djokovic get back to the final at Wimbledon?
The legend has made the quarterfinals for the eighth time in a row at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and he’s made the final in each of his last six appearances.
Now, he has a quarterfinal match with Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, and oddsmakers have set him as a -1100 favorite to advance.
Djokovic dropped the first set of his Round 4 match with Alex de Minaur, but he rallied to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to advance.
Meanwhile, Cobolli knocked off veteran Marin Čilić in Round 4 in four sets. It was the first time in this tournament that Cobolli needed more than three sets to earn a victory. He’ll have his hands full with Djokovic on Wednesday, as he’s never beaten the Serbian in his career.
Here’s a look at the odds, the path for each player to reach the quarterfinals, and my prediction for this match.
Flavio Cobolli vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Flavio Cobolli: +750
- Novak Djokovic: -1100
Total
- 32.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Flavio Cobolli vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Flavio Cobolli: How Did They Get Here?
The 23-year-old is making just his second singles appearance at Wimbledon, and he was knocked out in the second round in 2024.
So, this is a major step forward, and he’s knocked off Cilic and No. 15 Jakub Mensik in the last two rounds to advance to the quarterfinals.
Cobolli is running into a buzzsaw in the quarterfinals, and he’s 0-1 against Djokovic in his career.
Novak Djokovic: How Did They Get Here?
Djokovic is one of the best players ever at Wimbledon, making the final 10 times while winning seven of those. He’s come up short in each of the last two years against Carlos Alcaraz, but he has been great so far in 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Djokovic knocked off de Minaur in four sets to reach the quarterfinals, and he dropped just 12 total games in Round 2 and Round 3 combined.
He’s faced Cobolli one time in his career, beating him 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai in 2024.
Flavio Cobolli vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, Djokovic is expected to move on, as he has an implied probability of 91.67 percent to advance to the semifinals.
It’s hard not to bet on the Serbian to keep up his dominance at Wimbledon, especially since Cobolli has such little experience in big moments at Grand Slams. In his career, Cobolli has one tournament where he’s gone past the third round – this one.
So, it’s hard to project how he’ll fare in a pressure spot against one of the greatest players on grass that the world has ever seen.
Djokovic is favored to win this match in straight sets, and I think that’s the way to play this rather than laying the -1100 on him to win.
Bettors can get the seven-time Wimbledon champion at -125 to win the first three sets of this match, and I think this is the best way to play him. Since the total is all the way down at 32.5 games, oddsmakers are clearly projecting a relatively stress-free win for Djokovic on Wednesday.
Pick: Djokovic in straight sets (-125 at DraftKings)
