Florida vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Final Four
An All-SEC Final Four matchup?
That’s what we have on one half of the bracket, as the No. 1 overall seeded Auburn Tigers take on the No. 1 Florida Gators in San Antonio in the first game of Saturday’s Final Four action.
These teams matched up once in the regular season – they did not play in the SEC Tournament – with the Gators picking up a nine-point win on the road.
Auburn had a ton of big wins, including one over another Final Four team in Houston, but the Gators’ road win over the Tigers appears to have influenced the line for this game.
The Gators are favored by 2.5 points, despite nearly getting bounced in the Elite 8 by Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Auburn survived Michigan State but star big man Johni Broome suffered an elbow injury in the game.
Broome did return – and should be good to go on Saturday – but he may be at less than 100 percent.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for the Final Four.
Florida vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida -2.5 (-110)
- Auburn +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida: -142
- Auburn: +120
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Florida vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 6:09 p.m. EST
- Venue: Alamodome (San Antonio)
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Florida record: 34-4
- Auburn record: 32-5
Florida vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr.: One of the best guards in the country, Clayton has made clutch shot after clutch shot to keep the Gators in this tournament. He had 30 points and four assists in the win over Texas Tech, shooting 7-for-14 from the field. In his lone matchup against Auburn, Clayton had 19 points, six rebounds and nine dimes while knocking down four 3-pointers.
Auburn
Johni Broome: Broome turned in a massive game – despite missing time with the elbow issue – in the Elite 8, scoring 25 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. He has back-to-back 20-point games in the tournament, and the senior big man put up 18 points, 11 rebounds and six dimes in the loss to Florida earlier this season.
Florida vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
With Broome banged up, I lean with the Gators to win this SEC rematch in San Antonio.
Florida has not been great in the NCAA Tournament, nearly getting upset by both Texas Tech and UConn, but when it has come down to it, Clayton has made winning plays (as did Thomas Haugh in the Elite 8) to clinch games for the Gators.
I believe that Florida has the edge at guard with Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, and Auburn’s trump card (Broome) may not be 100 percent.
Winning on the road against the Tigers was huge for Florida earlier this season, and the Gators are one of the 10-best shooting teams from beyond the arc in the country.
Rather than worry about the points, I’ll back the Gators to win outright and advance to the final.
Pick: Florida Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
