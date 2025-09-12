Florida vs. LSU Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 3
A big-time SEC matchup is set to kick off at Death Valley this weekend. Florida will face off against LSU on Saturday.
The Tigers are 2-0 and will look to secure their first conference win of the season, while the Gators are 1-1 and want to avoid falling below .500 on the year.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options on the board.
Best Prop Bets for Florida vs. LSU
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Caden Durham Anytime Touchdown (-135)
- DJ Lagway Over 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Hayden Hansen Under 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Caden Durham Anytime Touchdown
Durham hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers in 2025, but it’s clear that he’s LSU’s workhorse out of the backfield. The sophomore running back has ended his touchdown-less streak from last year to reach the end zone in each of his first two games this season. He’s only averaging 3.4 yards per carry, but has amassed more than three times as many carries as any other player on the Tigers’ roster. Durham will continue to get the first crack at his team’s goal-line opportunities. That makes his anytime touchdown odds favorable.
DJ Lagway Under 208.5 passing yards
Lagway fell well short of 209 passing yards in his first game of the season and split time with Tramell Jones Jr. en route to a 55-0 victory. While he posted 222 passing yards the following week when he received his usual workload against South Florida, bettors shouldn’t expect him to replicate that production on the road. Lagway has struggled to throw the ball in enemy territory and tallied less than 150 passing yards in all three of his road starts last season. He’ll have to prove that he can get the job done against an SEC opponent this weekend.
Hayden Hansen Under 34.5 Receiving Yards
Hansen has never been a priority in the passing game. He caught just 27 passes through 16 games in his first two seasons with Florida and went notched more than 34 passing yards just four times during that stretch. I expect another road dud from Lagway as a passer, so it’s unlikely that Hansen will get a ton of work. Take the under on a player who has never caught more than three passes in a game.
