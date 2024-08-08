France vs. Spain Olympic Soccer Prediction, Odds for Gold Medal Match (France Favored to Win)
Could the gold medal in Olympic soccer land with the host country?
France is the favorite to win the gold medal match on Friday against Spain, although the odds are very close with Spain sitting as just a +105 underdog.
Spain knocked off Morocco in the semifinals on Aug. 5, 2-1, and it’s outscored its opponents 5-1 in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, France has scored four goals in the knockout stage, including three against Egypt in a 3-1 semifinal win.
Both countries are seeking their second Olympic gold medal in soccer, but this is the second straight season that Spain has found itself in the gold medal match.
Let’s break down the odds and a best bet to place for Friday’s match.
France vs. Spain Odds, Moneyline and Total
Moneyline (Regular Time)
- France: +150
- Draw: +205
- Spain: +215
To Win
- France: -135
- Spain: +105
Total Goals (Regular Time)
- 2.5 (Over +130/Under -165)
France vs. Spain How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 9
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Parc des Princes
- How to Watch (TV): USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
France vs. Spain Prediction and Pick
Could things have lined up better for France in 2024?
Not only does it have a chance to win its first gold medal in Olympic soccer since 1984, but it can do it in front of a home crowd in Paris.
The French had not allowed a goal all tournament until Egypt scored on them in the semis, but it didn’t matter with France countering with three scores of its own – tying Spain for the most goals in the tournament in the process.
There’s a reason this total is set at just 2.5, as oddsmakers seem to be thinking that France’s defense is going to be able to slow down this Spain attack.
Spain has allowed a goal in every match except its quarterfinal matchup with Japan, which is slightly concerning if this ends up as a low-scoring affair.
I’ll side with France to finish the storybook ending at Parc des Princes.
Pick: France Moneyline (-135)
