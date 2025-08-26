Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr. Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Frances Tiafoe and Martin Damm Jr. both got through their respective first-round matches in straight sets. Now, they'll face each other in Round 2 on Wednesday.
Tiafoe has had constant success at the U.S. Open as he's looking for his fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Standing in his way is Damm, who is making his U.S. Open debut.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Round 2 match.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr. Odds
Moneyline
- Frances Tiafoe -880
- Martin Damm Jr. +570
Total Games
- 35.5 (Over -122/Under -110)
Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr. How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 27
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Frances Tiafoe: How They've Fared at the U.S. Open
Frances Tiafoe has a 69% win rate at the U.S. Open, which is by far his best win percentage amongst the four Grand Slams in his career. He has made at least the quarterfinals in three straight years, including the semifinals in both 2022 and 2024. He has a strong history at the U.S. Open and seems to be in form after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in the opening round.
Martin Damm Jr.: How They've Fared at the U.S. Open
Martin Damm Jr. is early in his young career at just 21 years old. He failed to get back the qualifying at last year's French Open, but he was able to secure his first Grand Slam match victory at this year's U.S. Open. He defeated Darwin Blanch in straight sets in the first round.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Martin Damm Jr. Prediction and Pick
Frances Tiafoe is set as the -880 favorite in this match, which is an implied probability of 89.8%. This will be the first time these two have faced each other in their careers.
Instead of laying the -880 price tag on Tiafoe, I'm going to bet him to win in straight sets. His history at the U.S. Open speaks for itself, and now he gets to face a young player who is fresh off an impressive first Grand Slam match win, but he's going to be in over his head against the experienced Tiafoe.
-110 odds is more than a fair price on Tiafoe in this match.
Pick: Francis Tiafoe Wins in Straight Sets (-110) via FanDuel
