Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big South Quarterfinals
The High Point Panthers have the No. 1 seed in the Big South Conference Tournament, and they are beginning their run to potentially clinch an NCAA Tournament berth on Friday against the No. 8-seeded Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.
High Point went 2-0 against Gardner-Webb in the regular season, and it dominated in conference play, going 14-2 overall while closing the regular season on an 11-game winning streak.
The Panthers are massive favorites in this matchup – which starts at noon – but can they cover the spread?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Big South Conference Tournament clash.
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gardner-Webb +12.5 (-115)
- High Point -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Gardner-Webb: +550
- High Point: -800
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Freedom Hall
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb record: 11-19
- High Points record: 26-5
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Key Players to Watch
Gardner-Webb
Daryl Simmons II: If the Runnin’ Bulldogs are going to pull off the upset in this game, they’ll need a big game from sophomore guard Daryl Simmons II. This season, Simmons is averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from 3 – the best mark in the Big South.
High Point
Kezza Giffa, Guard: In his last matchup with Gardner-Webb, Giffa had 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-for-5 from 3). He’s averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game while also chipping in 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night. The senior guard should have a big role in this conference tournament.
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Prediction and Pick
We have a recent matchup between these teams to base this game on, as High Point beat Gardner-Webb back on Feb. 22 by 23 points. Things were even worse when these teams played at High Point, as the Panthers won that game by 41 points.
So, I’m expecting yet another blowout as the No. 1-seeded Panthers aim to run the table and clinch a berth to the NCAA Tournament.
KenPom has High Point as a top-90 team in the country, and the Panthers are the No. 88 team in adjusted offensive efficiency.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb clocks in at No. 256 in KenPom and is outside the top 200 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Gardner-Webb is also just 5-11 in the conference and 3-13 straight up as the road team this season.
I’ll lay the points with the Big South’s top team on Friday afternoon.
Pick: High Point -12.5 (-105 at BetMGM)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.