Genesis Scottish Open Live Odds After Round 2 (Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy Set Up for a Weekend Duel)
Two rounds are in the books at the Scottish Open which means it's time to prepare for the weekend.
Ludvig Aberg heads into Saturday's round with a one-stroke lead at 12-under-par. Antoine Rozner sits in second place at 11-under. Sungjae Im and Matteo Manassero are sitting at T3 and then a group of golfers including Rasmus Hojgaard, Alejandro del Rey, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and most notably, Rory McIlroy, are three strokes back from the Swede at nine-under.
Let's take a peak at the live odds to win this weekend's event, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Ludvig Aberg +180
- Rory McIlroy +550
- Sungjae Im +900
- Collin Morikawa +900
- Antoine Rozner +2200
- Sahith Theegala +2200
- Alex Noren +2500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +2800
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Xander Schauffele +3500
- Corey Conners +3500
- Matteo Manassero +4500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +4500
- Adam Scott +5000
- Aaron Rai +6000
Aberg is the +180 live favorite to win the Scottish Open. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 35.71% chance to convert the 36-hole lead to a win.
Scottish Open Live Bets After Round 2
Collin Morikawa +900
Morikawa has proven over the past couple of months that he's back in form and ready to snag his first win of 2024. He has flirted with victory on an almost weekly basis since finishing T3 at the Masters and this could be his time to re-enter the winner's circle.
The two-time major winner ranks fourth in the field this week in strokes gained: approach at +2.06. His driver and play around the greens have cost him at times, so if he can dial those two parts of his game in, he's going to be well-poised to make a run on moving day.
I expect his odds to be shorter than 9-1 after Saturday's round, so if you want to bet on him, now is the time to do it. He sits three strokes back from Aberg.
Matteo Manassero +4500
It may be hard to imagine after the dust settles on Monday, it's Matteo Manassero that will emerge victorious among this elite field of golfers, but when you look into the numbers a little bit deeper, it may not be that crazy.
Manassero has played some solid golf of late, posting a top-10 finish in two of his last three starts. He also won the Jonsson Workwear Open in March and finished T5 at the Hero Indian Open.
On top of all that, his irons have been locked in this week to put it lightly. He's gaining a blistering +4.02 strokes per round on the field with his approach, which is +1.6 more than the next-best golfer in that area. Unfortunately, he has lost 1.19 strokes per round with his putter, but if he can keep up his strong iron play while getting a few more putts to drop, there's a strong chance he'll be in contention on the back nine on Sunday.
