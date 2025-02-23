Georgetown vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Creighton was hoping a win against lowly Georgetown today would close the gap on St. John's atop the Big East, but after a big Red Storm win against UConn, the Bluejays will have to win just to keep pace.
The good news is oddsmakers have complete faith in Creighton getting the job done. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Georgetown vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Georgetown +13.5 (-110)
- Creighton -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgetown +675
- Creighton -1100
Total: 144.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Georgetown vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Georgetown Record: 16-10 (7-8 conference)
- Creighton Record: 18-8 (11-4 conference)
Georgetown vs. Creighton Best Prop Bets
Ryan Kalkbrenner OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Thomas Sorber of Georgetown is OUT today which means Ryan Kalkbrenner is poised to have a massive day against the Hoyas. He's already averaging 8.5 rebounds per game and now with Sorber out, he should meet little resistance down low.
Georgetown vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
The impact of the loss of Thomas Sorber for the Hoyas can't be understated. Georgetown already had its back up against the wall on the road against the Bluejays, but now with Sorber out it may be an insurmountable challenge.
Creighton enters the game as one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 26th in effective field goal percentage compared to Georgetown at 191st. Georgetown's biggest defense was going to be to lean on Sorber to slow down Kalkbrenner but they have nothing else to lean on with their star big man out.
I expect the Bluejays to steamroll the Hoyas this afternoon.
Pick: Creighton -13.5 (-110) via BetMGM
