Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 20
Georgetown has hit the skids in Big East play amidst injuries along the roster.
The Hoyas will look to stop a four game losing streak at Villanova on Monday evening with the Wildcats playing at a high level on the offensive side of the floor. The team is fresh off a close win on Friday night against Providence, can it be the start of a run in conference play?
Here’s our betting preview for this Big East matchup.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgetown: +9.5
- Villanova: -9.5
Moneyline
- Georgetown: +330
- Villanova: -430
Total: 137.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgetown vs. Villanova How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Georgetown Record: 12-6
- Villanova Record: 12-7
Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch
Georgetown
Micah Peavy: With two starters out, a ton of pressure has fallen on the TCU transfer Peavy. The senior has proven he can contribute in multiple ways, top three on the roster in points, rebounds, assists and steals. However, with less scoring prowess, we have seen the Hoyas fail to keep up in the competitive conference.
Villanova
Eric Dixon: The senior continues to anchor the Villanova offense, playing the best ball of his career. Dixon is averaging nearly 25 points per game while shooting 50% from the field, adding in five rebounds as well for the five-out Wildcats offense. Dixon has been unguardable in Big East play and a big reason why the team has remained in the thick of it in standings.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
Georgetown has been without two of its key players in big man Thomas Sorber and lead guard Jayden Epps, and we have seen the team slide because of it, now losers of four in a row.
However, the Hoyas have been competitive in the losing streak, losing all four by eight points or fewer. While different circumstances and lineups have been part of the losing streak and the close margins, I do think that there is cause that the Hoyas can hang around with Villanova’s offense focused on the perimeter, where Georgetown’s defense excels.
With the status of Sorsber and Epps in question at the time of this writing it’s tricky to make a confident call on this one, but I fancy the under based on how these two teams matchup.
Villanova will slow this game to a crawl and play it in the halfcourt. While the Wildcats offense ranks top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric as it features plenty of elite shot making (fifth in the country three-point percentage), the team doesn’t generate many easy buckets with a free throw rate that is outside the top 300 nationally.
Meanwhile, Georgetown has struggled as Epps fails to stay on the floor, missing the team’s Friday night loss to DePaul. The team has scored more than 70 points in Big East play out of seven games. Overall, the team is an under machine, going under in 13 of 18 games this season.
Ultimately, with injury questions on the Georgetown side, I’m going to go under on Monday’s Big East meeting.
PICK: UNDER 136.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.