Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
Duke won the ACC regular season title and will look to follow it up with an ACC Tournament victory as heavy favorites.
The Blue Devils quest for a conference championship begins on Thursday afternoon against Georgia Tech, who won its second round game against Virginia after a slow start. The Blue Devils are laying more than 20 points in this one, can the team make good on it and one in blowout fashion?
Here’s our betting preview for this quarterfinals matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech: +21.5 (-112)
- Duke: -21.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech: +1600
- Duke: -4500
Total: 143.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia Tech vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Tech Record: 17-15
- Duke Record: 28-3
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Naithan George: The sophomore guard played excellent in the team’s second round win against Virginia, scoring 13 points while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists to extend the Yellow Jackets season. However, he is sure to have his hands full with a far better defense in Duke on Thursday.
Duke
Cooper Flagg: The ACC Player of the Year, and the favorite to win National Player of the Year, Flagg is primed to get started in style with a strong showing against a Georgia Tech team that doesn’t have the versatility to hang with him. In the first meeting, Flagg played 28 minutes and scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a quiet effort as Duke won by 26 on the road.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke has the ability to overwhelm any team in the country on both sides of the ball, but in this case I’m going to opt to trust the team’s defense against an out-matched Georgia Tech team.
The Blue Devils bolster a fantastic defense that can shut down the Georgia Tech offense that is reliant on getting inside the arc and scoring from in close, posting a bottom third three-point rate in league play. However, the Blue Devils have a top three two-point field goal percentage allowed on the season.
The Yellow Jackets are far better on defense, where the likes of Baye Ndongo hold up nicely inside, allowing the 22nd lowest two-point field goal percentage in the nation. While Duke can score from all over, I believe GT can hold up a bit on that side of the floor.
The first game was a blowout in Duke’s favor, 82-56, and while the same thing may happen in this one, my preference is to take the under with each team able to rely on its defense to find success.
PICK: UNDER 143.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
