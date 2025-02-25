Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pittsburgh’s NCAA Tournament hopes are in dire condition after a road loss to Notre Dame over the weekend.
The Panthers can’t afford any more losses to inferior competition, but the team has been in a month-long slump as the team is set to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets have had an up-and-down ACC run but have been able to play spoiler for a few teams this season.
Can the Yellow Jackets finish the Panther season? What about covering the spread? Here’s our betting preview.
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech: +8.5 (-110)
- Pittsburgh: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech: +300
- Pittsburgh: -385
Total: 140.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Georgia Tech Record: 13-14
- Pittsburgh Record: 16-11
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Baye Ndongo: The sophomore big man has been on a tear in ACC play, including scoring 26 points to go with 13 rebounds against Cal two games ago. On the season, the Senegal native is averaging nearly 13 points per game with eight rebounds while shooting 53% from the field.
Pittsburgh
Ishmael Leggett: The Pitt guard has been producing despite the team’s poor play, scoring 19 or more in the last three games. However, his overall efficiency has dropped down to his junior year levels in ACC play, which is in lockstep with the Panthers’ drop-off in record. Can Leggett find his footing against a stout interior defense of the Yellow Jackets?
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Since the start of February, Pitt has lost five of seven games while having one of the worst defenses in the country, allowing the 18th highest effective field goal percentage in that time.
Some of it is shot variance as opponents are shooting a blistering 41% from beyond the arc against the Panthers, but the team’s offense has also fallen back with the 248th best effective field goal percentage in the country.
The team hasn’t covered as a favorite in this period and now are laying a handful of points against Georgia Tech, who has played much better basketball this month, going 4-2 behind a strong defensive effort.
The Yellow Jackets defense is elite at defending two-point shots, which can play a factor in this one against the Panthers’ mid-range hunting offense. Georgia Tech is 32nd in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
Given the current form of Pitt, I can’t trust the team to win with relative ease against a Georgia Tech team that has been the better team over nearly a month.
PICK: Georgia Tech +8.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.