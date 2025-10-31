Georgia vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
The top of the SEC got shaken up last week when No. 5 Georgia knocked off No. 7 Ole Miss and the Bulldogs could gain more ground by the end of Week 10. Georgia is set to visit Florida on Saturday as a 7.5-point favorite and could move up in the standings and could close the gap on No. 3 Texas A&M if it loses to No. 19 Missouri.
Gunner Stockton powered the Bulldogs past the Rebels to victory with his best performance of the year in his latest outing to break out of a slump. Carrying momentum from that contest will be important if Georgia wants to continue climbing the national rankings. Florida has been an up-and-down team, but can it secure a second top-10 win this season?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -7.5 (-105)
- Florida: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -310
- Florida: +250
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Georgia vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia: 6-1
- Florida: 3-4
Georgia vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Gunner Stockton: Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Florida while rushing for a touchdown as well. He’s only thrown for multiple scores in three games this year but has only thrown one interception and leads Georgia in rushing touchdowns (7). Stockton might always bring his best to the table, but the Bulldogs can knock off elite teams when he does.
Florida
Jadan Baugh: Baugh rushed for a career-high 150 yards and a score on 23 carries against Mississippi State in his last game and has now crossed the century mark three times this season. He’s in for a major test against the SEC’s top run defense, though.
Georgia vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Georgia and Florida are a little iffy against the spread this season. The two teams are a combined 5-8-1 against the spread in 2025, but the Gators are much more sporadic because of Lagway’s inconsistency as a passer.
The Gators have covered in just one of the four games Lagway has thrown a pick in and the Bulldogs are averaging more than one interception per game. Florida could be forced to throw the ball against an elite run defense that’s allowed an SEC-low 632 passing yards through seven games, and that could lead to turnovers.
DJ Lagway has just as many interceptions (9) as he does passing touchdowns, so bettors should back the favorites here.
PICK: Georgia -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
