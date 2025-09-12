Georgia vs. Tennessee Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 3
Two teams in the loaded SEC will face off at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. No. 6 Georgia will visit No. 16 Tennessee.
Both teams will enter the matchup sporting 2-0 records, and oddsmakers expect a close contest, and picking a side could be challenging. However, there are plenty of bets in several prop bets ahead of kickoff.
We’ve gone over stat projections for all the key players in this contest to find the best options. Here’s our full breakdown of what props you should consider.
Best Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Joey Aguilar Over 201.5 Passing Yards
- Nate Frazier 10+ First-Quarter Rushing Yards
- Star Thomas Over 37.5 Rushing Yards
Joey Aguilar Over 201.5 Passing Yards
Oddsmakers clearly think that Georgia’s stout defense could slow Joe Aguilar down. The Tennessee quarterback has totaled at least 247 in each of his first two starts with the Volunteers and has consistently produced strong passing stats in his college football career. Aguilar has thrown for more than 200 yards in 13 consecutive games and has attempted at least 28 passes in both of his two starts with Tennessee. Georgia’s defense has dominated lesser competition early in 2025, but gave out 151 passing yards to Austin Peay in its last game.
The Volunteers are much more capable on offense and have been able to warm their offense up by facing tougher competition than Georgia has at this point in the season. Bettors should be smashing the over here. Especially given that Tennessee has home-field advantage this time around.
Nate Frazier to record 10+ First-Quarter Rushing Yards
Frazier is back with the Bulldogs after leading them with 671 rushing yards last season. He’s not getting an overwhelming amount of carries, but he’s taken on clear-cut lead back responsibilities now that Trevor Etienne is out of the picture.
Gunner Stockton is off to a solid start as Georgia’s full-time starting quarterback, but he failed to throw a touchdown in his second start of the season. The visitors could look to establish their rhythm on the ground first against a defensive powerhouse like Tennessee, and that benefits Frazier.
Frazier’s first-quarter fumble against Austin Peay limited his early-game involvement, but he should get back on track against Tennessee.
Star Thomas Over 37.5 Rushing Yards
Thomas is thriving early in his first campaign with Tennessee after rushing for 871 yards and seven scores with Duke last season. The Volunteers’ starting running back is averaging a career-high 6.7 yards per carry.
The Bulldogs’ run defense is strong, but no running back has received more than seven carries against them this year. Thomas has notched 12 carries in each of his games this year and could very well top that mark on Saturday. Thomas has tallied at least 10 carries in 14 consecutive games, so he should have the volume to get the job done this weekend.
