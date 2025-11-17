Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Cavs)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo has missed two games this season with a knee issue, but the probable tag suggests that he'll be in the lineup tonight.
Milwaukee lost by five to Cleveland earlier this season, but it's a 7.5-point underdog even with Giannis likely to play in this matchup.
This season, the two-time MVP has been magnificent, averaging 32.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop for Giannis in this rivalry matchup.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Cavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-118)
Earlier this season, Giannis had a huge game against the Cavs, scoring 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. It was one of seven games this season where Giannis has scored 31 or more points.
So, I'm buying him in this market on Monday, as he leads the NBA in field goals made per game (12.5), 2-pointers made per game and 2-pointers attempted per game. Antetokounmpo is also taking 10.8 free throws per game, which is more than he did last season when he led the league with 10.6 attempts per night.
In his last nine games against the Cavs, Giannis has at least 30 points in eight of them, clearing this line in seven of those games. He has at least 33 points in seven of those matchups (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
I'll trust Giannis, who has to do a ton for the Bucks to win any game, to clear this line and hit his season average (32.6 points per game) on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.