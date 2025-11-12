Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Hornets)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to a knee injury.
Wednesday's game is the first of two straight for the Bucks against the Hornets, as Friday's matchup will have a little more importance since it's an NBA Cup clash.
So far this season, Giannis has only missed one game, and the Bucks ended up winning that matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The star forward has been listed as "probable" on the injury report on several occasions this season, but the questionable tag is a little more ominous heading into this Eastern Conference battle.
Bettors likely will want to wait until closer until game time to see if Antetokounmpo will be good to go in this matchup. The official injury that he's listed with is patellar tendinopathy.
It doesn't seem like a serious issue for Giannis, and he could have a big game on Wednesday if he is able to suit up against a short-handed Charlotte team that has lost three games in a row.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for the two-time MVP -- if he's able to go on Wednesday.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Hornets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-116)
If he's able to play on Wednesday, Giannis is a great look as a scorer in the prop market. The Hornets rank 25th in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and they've struggled to defend the paint, allowing 51.6 points in the paint per game, good for 19th in the NBA.
That sets up well for Giannis, who takes and makes more 2-point shots than anyone in the NBA this season. The Bucks star is averaging an NBA-best 33.4 points per game, clearing this line in six of his 10 appearances this season.
He's worth a look if he's able to suit up on Wednesday.
