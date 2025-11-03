Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup wiht the Indiana Pacers due to a knee injury.
The probable tag means that Antetokounmpo is likely to play, but it's worth noting that he was probable for a game with the Golden State Warriors last week and ended up sitting out that matchup. Still, the two-time league MVP has played in five of Milwaukee's first six games.
This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc. He's a built a real MVP case already this season, and the Bucks are 4-2 this season.
Now, they're favored on the road against a struggling Indiana team that is down several rotation players on Monday night. With Antetokounmpo expected to play, the Bucks should remains favorites in the latest odds.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the superstar forward on Monday in this divisional battle.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-114)
The Pacers have been a fun opponent for Antetokounmpo to face, as he's averaging 31.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his lat 10 games against Indiana. Now, with Myles Turner on Giannis' team in Milwaukee, Indiana has even less rim protection to deal with the star big man in this matchup.
This season, Antetokounmpo has scored 26 or more points in every game, clearing 31.5 points in three of his five contests. He should be in the mix to clear this line once again, as the Pacers are just 25th in the NBA in opponent points per game and 25th in opponent points in the paint per game.
Antetokounmpo does most of his damge from inside the arc, leading the league in field goals made per game (13.0), 2-pointers attempted per game and 2-pointers made per game. He should have a field day against this Indiana offense on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.