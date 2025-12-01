Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Wizards)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently returned from a four-game absence due to a groin injury, and he's expected to play on Monday night against the Washington Wizards.
Officially, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup.
The Bucks are 1-1 since Antetokounmpo returned to action, losing to the New York Knicks on Friday before knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The two-time league MVP only played 18:59 against Brooklyn on Saturday, but he still scored 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field.
This season, Giannis has a real MVP case if he can get the Bucks back into the mix for a top four spot in the East. He's averaging 30.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Bucks are 8-7 when he plays and just 1-5 in the games that he's missed. With Antetokounmpo expected to play against a bad Wizards team, I have a player prop that I believe is worth taking on Monday night.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Wizards
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-105)
Earlier this season, Giannis dropped 37 points in 27 minutes against the Wizards, and he's averaging just under 31 points per game. The Bucks star has 32 or more points in seven games this season, and he's averaging the most made field goals (11.9) per game in the NBA.
The Wizards have not been able to handle Giannis in the past, as he's scored 37, 18 (in 19 minutes), 42, 35, 31 and 42 points in his last six games against them.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and Giannis is coming off a 29-point game against Brooklyn when he played less than 20 minutes of action. He may only need to play around 20-25 minutes to clear this prop and lead Milwaukee to a win on Monday.
