Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Bucks)
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2025-26 season, and they'll take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night -- hopefully with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in action.
The two-time league MVP has popped up on the team's injury report with left knee soreness, although he is listed as probable for this matchup. That's a sign that Antetokounmpo will play, but bettors and Bucks fans may want to monitor the team's injury report as the day goes on to make sure he isn't downgraded.
Giannis has played at an MVP level once again in the 2025-26 season, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 69.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range.
He led the Bucks to an upset win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and Milwaukee is looking to do the same as a home underdog against Steph Curry and the Warriors.
With Antetokounmpo currently listed as probable and expected to play, here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Thursday night.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-117)
The Warriors held the Los Angeles Clippers to just 79 points in their last game, but I don't expect that to be the case on Thursday against the Bucks.
Giannis has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five meetings with Golden State, and he's scored 31 or more points in all four of his games this season.
The Greek Freak is attempting 20.5 shots per game and leads the NBA in field goals made, 2-pointers made and 2-pointers attempted per game. That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially against a Golden State team that lacks a true rim protector in its rotation.
The Warriors -- despite allowing just 79 points in their last game -- are still 11th in the league in defensive rating. I'll back Giannis to continue his hot start to the season if he's able to play on Thursday.
