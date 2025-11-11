Giants Next Coach Odds Feature Big Names Led by Mike McCarthy
The Giants are looking for a new head coach (and possibly a new GM) and DraftKings Sportsbook has a familiar name with the shortest odds on top.
Former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is listed at +700 on DK to be the “NY Giants Next Permanent Head (Interim Appointments Do Not Count, All Bets Action).” That second part is important because current interim head coach Mike Kafka is +1200 at DK. Obviously this only counts as a win for whoever lands the job this offseason.
In-between McCarthy and Kafka are current Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (+800), current Chiefs DC and former Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo (+900), current Colts DC and one-year Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo (+950) and current Commanders OC and former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury (+1000).
There are plenty of other interesting names on the list. Former Giants LB and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is +1400. Current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who coached Giants QB Jaxson Dart in college, is +1400. Former Raiders, Bucs head coach Jon Gruden is +1400 and former Patriots coach and current North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is +1600. None of them are likely candidates, however.
McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010 with Aaron Rodgers. He’s known as an elite offensive mind and quarterback developer. However, he went 1-3 in the playoffs in five years with the Cowboys and was fired after the 2024 season. He also went 6-8 in the playoffs with the Packers if you take away the Super Bowl win.
Still, given what Dart has shown this year, it makes sense to bring in a coach with a proven track record of developing quarterbacks – and leading teams to the playoffs. In 18 seasons as a head coach, McCarthy's teams made the playoffs 13 times. That would be a massive improvement for the Giants, who have made the playoffs only twice since 2012.
Brian Daboll was fired by New York after four seasons at the helm. He led the Giants to one of those two playoff appearance in the 2022 season, but has gone 11-23 since. The Giants blew four double-digit leads this season. They are currently 2-8.
General manager Joe Schoen wasn’t fired in tandem with Daboll, but could be let go at the end of the season. Much of that could come down to what ownership sees out of the Giants and Kafka over the last seven games, and who they like as their next head coach.
Kafka has been the Giants OC for the last four years. He has gotten head coach interviews during that time. Problem is, their offense has never been better than 15th in points per game over that time.
Kubiak is a budding star in the industry too. The Seahawks have the third-highest scoring offense in the league and are ranked No. 1 in yards per pass (9.8). Quarterback Sam Darnold is sixth in the NFL MVP odds on DK at +1000. Still, it makes sense for the Giants to go with an experienced head coach after failed attempts at first-timers like Daboll and Joe Judge.
Here's the Top 10 in the odds to be the next Giants head coach via DK.
Giants Next Head Coach Odds
- Mike McCarthy +700
- Klint Kubiak +800
- Steve Spagnuolo +900
- Lou Anarumo +950
- Kliff Kingsbury +1000
- Mike Kafka +1200
- Jesse Minter +1200
- Jeff Hafley +1200
- Anontio Pierce +1400
- Todd Monken +1400
- Robert Saleh +1400
- Lane Kiffin +1400
- Jon Gruden +1400
- Brian Flores +1400
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
