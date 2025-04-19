Giants vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, April 19
Saturday's MLB action will wrap up with an All-California interleague showdown between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels won the first game between these two teams on Friday, blanking the Giants by a final score of 2-0.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the rematch tonight.
Giants vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+120)
- Angels +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Giants -136
- Angels +116
Total
- 8.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Giants vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 19
- Game Time: 9:38 PM EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FanDuel Sports West
- Giants Record: 13-7
- Angels Record: 10-9
Giants vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP (1-1, 4.80 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (0-1, 4.2 ERA)
Giants vs. Angels Best Prop Bet
- Kyle Hendricks OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-135) via DraftKings
Kyle Hendricks has surpassed three strikeouts in two of his three starts this season, failing to reach this number just once. Tonight, he gets to face a Giants team that has the fourth-highest strikeout percentage in the Majors, striking out on 25.5% of their plate appearances. All of that points to Hendricks reaching at least four strikeouts tonight.
Giants vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
One key thing to keep an eye on in this matchup tonight is the bullpens of these two teams. They are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum. The Giants have one of the best bullpens in the Majors with their relievers sporting a collective ERA of 1.83, and tonight they'll face an Angels team that ranks 28th in bullpen ERA at 5.61. Even if the Giants get behind early, we could see a late surge from this San Francisco team.
The Giants have also had the better offense of late, edging out the Angels in OPS at .706 compared to .699. The Angels got off to a hot start to the season, but we've seen some regression from their bats of late.
Give me the Giants as road favorites in this spot.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!