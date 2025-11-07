SI

Giants vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Back Chicago at Home)

New York seems poised to continue sliding.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are favored against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are favored against the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears are still in the hunt to win the NFC North and will look to stay competitive in their division by securing a Week 10 win at Soldier Field. They’ll host the New York Giants as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday and have a chance to secure a second straight victory after knocking off the Bengals in Week 9. 

The Bears are only half a game back from the division-leading Green Bay Packers and Caleb Williams is coming off one of his best performances of the year. Whether Chicago can remain strong against a New York team that’s been plagued by injuries remains to be seen, though.

The Giants have now dropped three straight since they claimed an upset victory in their first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.

Giants vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Giants: +4.5 (-110)
  • Bears: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants: +180
  • Bears: -218

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Chicago has covered the spread in five of their previous six games and only failed to do so against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants enjoyed a hot stretch for a time, but have now failed to cover in two straight games. Jaxson Dart is 1-2 against the spread on the road as a starter.

Giants vs. Bears Final Score Prediction

New York was actually fairly productive in Week 9 after losing Cam Skattebo for the year. Dart had his most efficient passing performance and rushed for a touchdown in a fourth straight game. He also led the Giants in rushing. That’s likely not sustainable, though, especially at Soldier Field. 

The Bears are 2-1 against the spread at home and have cleaned up their act since they lost to the Minnesota Vikings at home in their season opener. 

Chicago leads the league in forced turnovers with 19 and can take advantage of a young quarterback who doesn’t have a ton to work with on offense.

Final Score Prediction:  Bears 28, Giants 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

