Giants vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Chicago Bears return home to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
After a 30-16 loss in Baltimore ended their four-game winning streak, the Bears came away with a 47-42 win in Cincinnati on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Giants lost their third straight game, this time at home against the 49ers.
Can the Bears cover as home favorites against the Giants?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Giants vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +3.5 (-110)
- Bears -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +154
- Bears: -185
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Giants vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 2-7
- Bears record: 5-3
Giants vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Giants are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 5-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Giants' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Bears' games this season.
- The Giants are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bears are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Giants vs. Bears Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. – out
- Jermaine Eluemunor – out
- John Michael Schmitz Jr. – questionable
- Beaux Collins – questionable
- Darius Muasau – questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Dayo Odeyingbo – questionable
- Josh Blackwell – questionable
- Cole Kmet – questionable
Giants vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams bounced back in a big way in Cincinnati with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also scoring a receiving touchdown on one of his two catches on the day.
It was a much-needed confidence booster for Williams, who had thrown no touchdowns and an interception in each of his previous two games. In fact, he had just two touchdown passes and three interceptions in his prior four contests.
The Giants allow the 10th-most passing yards per game (232.1) in the league, and Williams now returns home off a great performance in Cincinnati.
Giants vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
The Giants have been horrible on the road this season, going 0-5 with a point differential of 109-158. While they were able to keep it close in Dallas and Denver, they lost by 15 in Washington, 12 in New Orleans, and 18 in Philadelphia in their last road contest.
Meanwhile, the Bears have been pretty good in their three home games. After a 27-24 loss to the Vikings to begin the season, they beat the Cowboys 31-14 and the Saints 26-14.
The oddsmakers have yet to show the Bears much respect this season as this is just the third time that they are favored in a game. They should be able to cover easily against the Giants.
Pick: Bears -3.5 (-110)
