Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
Rookie Drake Baldwin erupted for six RBIs and Ronald Acuña Jr. crossed the plate three times as the Atlanta Braves powered past the slumping San Francisco Giants, 9-5, on Monday night.
The loss marked a season-worst sixth straight defeat for the Giants, who continue to spiral as the second half of the season unfolds.
A pair of youngsters will go head-to-head in the follow-up.
Landen Roupp (6-6, 3.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) takes the mound for the Giants, continuing a strong rookie campaign across 19 starts. In his most recent outing, the 26-year-old held the Dodgers to one earned run over six frames but was saddled with a tough-luck loss due to minimal run support.
Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) is set to make just his third appearance of the season, having impressed in limited action with five total innings of work. The right-hander last pitched against the Cardinals, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks across four innings in a no-decision.
Here’s our prediction for Tuesday.
Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (+155)
- Braves -1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Giants (+100)
- Braves (-118)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+102)
- Under 9.5 (-124)
Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Landon Roupp (6-6, 3.27 ERA)
- Braves: Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA)
Giants vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FDSN South
- Giants Record: 52-49
- Braves Record: 44-55
Giants vs. Braves Prop Bet
- Matt Olson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 at FanDuel)
Olson has been scorching at home, hitting the Hits Over in 22 of his last 25 appearances at Truist Park and regularly making hard contact. His recent success is no fluke—he’s shown consistency in barreling the ball and has been a reliable offensive cog in a Braves lineup that's found a groove in July.
With Daniel’s limited big-league exposure and a fastball that sits in the low 90s, Olson should get pitches he can handle, especially if Daniel falls behind in counts. Even if Roupp quiets the top of the order early, Olson’s spot in the middle offers him multiple chances to do damage. Given his power and the way he’s seeing the ball at home, two total bases feels well within reach. It’s a smart way to lean into the Braves’ offensive strengths without overexposing yourself to the uncertainty on the mound.
Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I may be looking to Olson for offense, but I'm fading the Braves in the meantime. The Giants may be sliding with a six-game skid, but Tuesday’s contest is priced as a near pick ’em for a reason. Even though neither team has played inspiring baseball of late — Atlanta is just 6-11 in its last 17 — the edge on the mound lies squarely with San Francisco.
I’m learning toward the rookie pitcher with more routine behind him in this one: Roupp has been a steady hand in the rotation, particularly sharp of late with a 1.38 ERA over his last 26.1 innings. He was excellent his last time out against the Dodgers, giving up just one earned run over six innings in a tough-luck loss.
Davis Daniel, meanwhile, is still unproven, having logged just five total innings this season with mixed command. While his initial numbers look good on paper, the lack of workload makes him too risky of a bet with an erratic Braves lineup behind him. San Francisco also owns the bullpen advantage, entering play with a 3.20 reliever ERA compared to Atlanta’s 3.85.
Pick: Giants (+100 at FanDuel)
