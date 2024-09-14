Giants vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Will Malik Nabers Score?)
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders were both blown out in Week 1, but they’ll look to bounce back in Week 2 in Washington, D.C.
One of these teams will come away with a win, with oddsmakers favoring the Commanders by 1.5 points ahead of Sunday’s contest.
I’m focusing on the prop market for this game – specifically the anytime touchdown scorer market – as we could see a lot of points after Sam Darnold lit up the Giants' defense and Baker Mayfield lit up the Commanders' defense in Week 1.
Does Week 2 feature both of these teams finding the end zone a little more often?
If they do, there are two players that I love to score in this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Commanders
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (+130)
- Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+150)
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (+130)
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. operated as the clear-cut No. 1 back against Tampa Bay, carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards while reeling in three of his four targets for 49 yards.
Austin Ekeler (four targets, two carries) was a distant second behind Robinson in running back touches, and we saw Aaron Jones light up the Giants for 109 yards and a score in Week 1.
While Jayden Daniels ran for two scores against Tampa Bay, Robinson Jr. still punched one in as well. With Washington leaning on the running game a little more with a rookie quarterback under center, Robinson Jr. is a solid bet to score against a defense that was picked apart by Minnesota on Sunday.
Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+150)
This is a prime spot for rookie receiver Malik Nabers to catch his first touchdown of the 2024 season – and of his career.
Nabers was the Giants’ leading receiver in Week 1, catching five passes for 66 yards on seven targets, finishing behind only Wan’Dale Robinson in targets.
Now, Nabers gets a crack at a Washington secondary that allowed four passing touchdowns to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Tampa Bay had three different receivers score (Mike Evans had two touchdown catches), and Mayfield completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards.
Shockingly, Daniel Jones has dominated Washington in his career, going 5-1-1 against the Commanders with a 10:3 touchdown to interceptions ratio.
If he turns in a good performance in Week 2, Nabers should be one of the biggest beneficiaries.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.