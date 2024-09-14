Giants vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Daniel Jones Dominates Washington)
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are both in search of their first win of the 2024 season when they face off in an NFC East battle on Sunday afternoon.
New York’s offense was awful in Week 1, scoring just six points against the Minnesota Vikings, but it could be in a good spot against a Washington team that couldn’t stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
While the Commanders are testing out their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, the Giants could be in search of one if Daniel Jones keeps struggling. However, Jones is 5-1-1 against Washington in his career.
Is he worth a bet on Sunday?
Here’s a look at my two favorite prop bets to make for this NFC East showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Commanders
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
- Daniel Jones OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. operated as the clear-cut No. 1 back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards while reeling in three of his four targets for 49 yards.
Veteran Austin Ekeler (four targets, two carries) was a distant second behind Robinson in running back touches, and we just saw Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones light up the Giants for 109 yards and a score in Week 1.
While Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for two scores against Tampa Bay, Robinson Jr. still punched one in as well.
With Washington leaning on the running game a little more with a rookie quarterback under center, Robinson Jr. is a solid bet to score against a defense that was picked apart by Minnesota on Sunday.
Daniel Jones OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)
There may not be a team that Jones has played better against than Washington.
Through his seven games against the Commanders, Jones has 10 touchdowns to three interceptions, and he’s averaging over 215 passing yards per game.
Washington was lit up by Baker Mayfield for 289 yards and four scores in Week 1, and I think Jones could have a big game through the air as well in Week 2.
Yes, the Giants quarterback threw for just 186 yards in Week 1, but he’s cleared 208.5 passing yards in four of his seven starts against Washington, attempting 30 or more passes in six of those games.
Washington’s defense wasn’t great in 2023, and it appears that the secondary still has major issues so far in 2024. With weapons like Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson on the outside, Jones should be able to make something happen on Sunday in the passing game.
