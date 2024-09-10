Giants vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will face-off in a game between the two 0-1 teams in the NFC East.
Many people believe it's a foregone conclusion that the Cowboys and Eagles will lead the division which means the Commanders and Giants will be battling for third place. This week's game will go a long way in determining the outcome of that battle.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +2.5 (-104)
- Commanders -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Giants +124
- Commanders -146
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 0-1
- Commanders record: 0-1
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the Giants' last 16 games
- Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Commanders
- Commanders are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- Commanders have lost six straight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Commanders have lost seven straight home games
Giants vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Nick McCloud, CB - Questionable
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Questionable
- Logan Hall, DE - Questionable
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Doubtful
- Josh Hayes, S - Questioanble
- Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable
Giants vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: The Giants' rookie receiver was one of the few rookies to have strong Week 1 performance, hauling in five receptions for 66 yards. The Giants needs to find a way to get the ball in his hands as often as possible moving forward.
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels: The Commanders' rookie had a solid Week 1 performance, completing 17-of-24 passes for 184 yards while also adding 88 yards on the ground on 16 carries. It wasn't spectacular, but he showed enough promise for his debut start. We'll see if he can build on that in Week 2.
Giants vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I like the OVER in this game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I'm not in on either of these two teams so with the Commanders set as 2.5-point favorites, I don't think there's an edge on either side. Instead, I'm going to bet the OVER and bank on the idea both these defenses are amongst the worst in the NFL.
The Giants gave up 6.1 yards per play to the Vikings in Week 1 and the Commanders gave up 6.4 yards per play to the Buccaneers. Heading into the season I was of the belief they've have two of the worst defenses in the NFL and that has been proven true through one week.
Even if you don't think either offense is good, a game involving two defenses this bad shouldn't be set at such a low number.
Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110)
