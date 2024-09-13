Giants vs. Commanders Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Daniel Jones Dominates Washington)
Two of the worst teams in the NFC face off in a divisional battle on Sunday as the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants.
Washington enters this game as a slight favorite at home, but neither team showed much in Week 1, getting blown out and failing to cover the spread.
So, who has the edge in a head-to-head matchup?
Using the latest odds, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this game to give bettors a glimpse into which side they’d like to take.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +1.5 (-108)
- Commanders -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Giants: +105
- Commanders: -125
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close game, as neither team put together a convincing performance in Week 1.
Washington is getting a slight edge at home, but the team’s defense looked awful against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowing Baker Mayfield to throw for four scores. Does Daniel Jones have a big game on Sunday?
Giants vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
There’s an interesting trend to note when it comes to Daniel Jones against the Washington Commanders.
Jones has actually dominated Washington in his career, going 5-1-1 against the Commanders with a 10:3 touchdown to interceptions ratio. After watching Mayfield carve up the Commanders’ secondary in Week 1, is this a get-right spot for Jones?
It’s hard to justify betting on either of these teams – which is likely why our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is simply betting the OVER – but someone has to win.
Washington’s offense showed some promise under Jayden Daniels, but it could not buy a stop in Week 1.
With that in mind, I’m backing the Giants to pull off an upset in Week 2.
Final Score Prediction: Giants 23, Commanders 20
