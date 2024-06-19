Giants vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 19
The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are two teams in the National League who are desperately looking to find some kind of momentum in 2024 after getting off to subpar start to their seasons.
They'll wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field and today's matinee matchup will also serve as the series rubber match. The Giants got the win on Monday, beating the Cubs by a score of 7-6, but Chicago evened up the series with a 5-2 win on Tuesday.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's afternoon showdown.
Giants vs. Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total
Run line:
- Giants -1.5 (+145)
- Cubs +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline:
- Giants +100
- Cubs -120
Total:
- 11.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Giants vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: A starting pitcher has yet to be announced
- Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (0-4, 8.20 ERA)
Giants vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, NBCS BA
- Giants record: 36-38
- Cubs record: 35-39
Giants vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Matt Chapman: The Giants' third baseman has been a fantastic addition to their lineup, not just offensively, but defensively as well. He sports one of the highest WARs on the team at 2.2 while batting in 30 runs and hitting eight home runs. He's a key piece to the Giants' success.
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks: The Cubs' starter has been horrific this season, sporting an 8.20 ERA with an 0-4 record. If Chicago wants any chance of turning its season around, it will need Hendricks to return to form sooner rather than later.
Giants vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
No matter who is declared the starter for the Giants in this game, I have no interest in backing the Cubs in any fashion so I'll take San Francisco to win this game and the series.
Hendricks has been solid since going to the bullpen, but I'm afraid he's going to revert to how he played early in the season now that the Cubs are turning to him to start today's game. He had a 10.57 ERA in his first seven starts of the season, allowing opposing batters to hit .362 against him.
Even if he has a solid start, the Cubs offense has gone ice cold. Over the last 30 days, Chicago ranks 27th in the Majors in OPS at .649. The Giants come in at 13th over that time frame at .716.
Give me San Francisco to get the job done as slight road underdogs.
Pick: Giants +100
