Giants vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 5
The Chicago Cubs hold a three-game lead on the NL Central and will now start a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants have strung together three straight wins and are doing their best to keep pace with the Dodgers and Padres atop the NL West. They're currently 1.5 games back from the Dodgers and one game back from the Padres.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Giants vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-155)
- Cubs -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Giants +142
- Cubs -170
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Giants vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Marquee Sports Network
- Giants Record: 22-13
- Cubs Record: 21-14
Giants vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP (2-2, 5.10 ERA)
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd, LHP (2-2, 2.70 ERA)
Giants vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet
- Landen Roupp OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-170) via DraftKings
Landen Roupp has struggled with his command this season. He has walked 3+ batters in four of his six starts. Now, he has to face a Cubs team that has drawn walks on 9.8% of their plate appearances this season, the sixth-highest rate amongst all teams. This seems like a no-brainer of a bet.
Giants vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on the full game, I'm going to target the first five innings and take the Cubs to be winning by at least one run when the sixth inning begins. Their offense has been red hot of late, ranking sixth in OPS over the past two weeks. Much better than the Giants, who rank 20th in OPS in that same time frame.
I'm also inclined to believe the Cubs have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Matthew Boyd (2.70) set to face Landen Roupp (5.10 ERA).
The one concern I have, which is why I'm sticking to the first five innings, is the Cubs' bullpen. Chicago ranks 22nd in bullpen ERA at 4.48. Well below the Giants, who rank second in that stat at 2.50.
To avoid the area the Giants have the biggest advantage in, I'll stick with the first five innings. Give me the Cubs -0.5 at -110.
Pick: Cubs First Five Innings -0.5 (-110) via BetMGM
