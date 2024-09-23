Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 23 ( Bet the OVER)
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fighting for their playoff lives entering the final week of the MLB regular season.
Arizona is just two games up on the Atlanta Braves for the final wild-card spot in the National League, and it’s tied with the New York Mets (but doesn’t have the tiebreaker) for the No. 2 spot.
After making the World Series last season, Arizona would hate to miss the playoffs in 2024, so it’ll need to take care of business on Monday against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, but at 77-79, they could play spoiler – especially to a division rival – in this final week.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my best bet for Monday’s NL West matchup.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-135)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Giants: +145
- Diamondbacks: -175
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Extra Innings, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Giants record: 77-79
- D-Backs record: 87-69
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Hayden Birdsong: Through 14 starts, the Giants rookie has led his team to a 5-9 record, posting a 4.74 ERA and 4.94 Fielding Independent Pitching. Birdsong lasted just three innings against the D-Backs earlier this month, allowing three hits, two runs, and five walks in that matchup.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: Marte may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now. Over the last week, he’s hitting .348/.500/.913 with four home runs in just six starts. He homered last night, and Marte has been good from both sides of the plate this season, hitting 18 homers against righties and 17 against lefties in 2024.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
This game sets up well for an OVER bet based on the starting pitching matchup.
Birdsong struggled mightily against the D-Backs in his start against them earlier this month, and he’s allowed at least two runs in 10 of his 14 starts.
Similarly, Rodriguez has allowed at least two runs in seven of his eight outings in 2024, posting a 5.09 ERA overall.
The Giants are also one of the better teams in MLB against lefties, ranking 10th in OPS.
Arizona is the No. 1 over team in MLB (89-61-6 this season), and the D-Backs lead the league in runs per game (5.52).
With a playoff spot technically on the line in this final week, I expect the Arizona offense to come out firing against a young pitcher like Birdsong. The last time these teams met, they combined for 10 runs in a 6-4 Arizona win.
Don’t be shocked if that happens again on Monday.
Pick: OVER 9 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.