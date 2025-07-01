Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The National League West is likely out of the picture for the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at this point in the season, but a wild card berth is well within reach. That makes this week's divisional series between the Giants and Diamondbacks a big one.
The Diamondbacks are 3-1 against the Giants so far this season, including beating them by a score of 4-2 on Monday night. Will they capture another win against them tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-182)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+148)
Moneyline
- Giants +112
- Diamondbacks -137
Total
- Over 9 (-121)
- Under 9 (-101)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong, RHP (3-2, 4.13 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP (5-9, 5.75 ERA)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
Pick: Zac Gallen OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+135)
In today's Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting a big plus-money wager on Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks:
No team has drawn more walks since the start of June than the San Francisco Giants. They have drawn a walk on 10.5% of their plate appearances, 0.6% higher than the next highest walk rate in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks, who has walked 3+ batters in four of his last seven starts.
At plus-money, we can bet on the Giants to draw three walks by Gallen at +135, which, based on his recent history, seems like a great bet to me.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
There's no denying the Diamondbacks have the better offense, consistently ranking in the top 5 or top 10 in virtually every single offensive metric. Unfortunately, their pitching continues to let them down.
Tonight, Zac Gallen gets the start for them, and he's had a rough 2025 campaign, going 5-9 with a 5.75 ERA in 17 starts this season. Even if he survives his start, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which has a 5.27 ERA on the season, the fourth-highest amongst all teams.
Then there are the Giants, who will start Hayden Birdsong (4.13 ERA) and then eventually get to turn to their top-ranked bullpen (2.93 ERA). As long as the Giants can put up a few runs, their pitching will carry them the rest of the way tonight.
Pick: Giants +112 via DraftKings
