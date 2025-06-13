Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
The Giants and Dodgers open a pivotal series this weekend with one game between them for the division lead.
San Francisco’s Logan Webb (5–5, 2.58 ERA) remains one of the NL’s most reliable workhorse starters, carrying a 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts, and six innings of shutout ball in his last two outings.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6–4, 2.20 ERA) has cemented himself as the ace in a deep Dodgers rotation. After a hiccup against the Yankees a couple of weeks back, he rebounded with six scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts in his latest outing against St. Louis.
We’ll dive into a player prop and a game prediction to consider for this rivalry clash to kick off the weekend.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-170)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Giants (+154)
- Dodgers (-184)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-102)
- Under 7.5 (-120)
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58 ERA)
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20 ERA)
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, SportsNet LA
- Giants Record: 40-29
- Dodgers Record: 41-28
Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-124 at FanDuel)
Yamamoto ranks in the top 10% of MLB pitchers in strikeout rate and groundball percentage, issuing just one walk per nine innings and consistently missing bats. Per Statcast, he’s currently in the top 1% of MLB for both strikeout rate and whiff rate, partly thanks to an elite splitter and rising four-seam fastball that generates swing-and-misses.
Across his last four outings, Yamamoto has sat seven or more batters three times. The Giants' lineup ranks 24th overall in total hits and is below average in strike zone control, amplifying the chances of whiffs against Yamamoto’s elite arsenal. Given his high percentage of swinging strikes and durability through at least six innings (16 of his 22 innings so far), this is a comfortable line for me.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
SI’s Peter Dewey is taking the Dodgers on the run line Friday, and I agree. In his Walk Off Wagers column, he pointed out that over the past 30 days, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB in OPS (.793), while San Francisco sits near the bottom at 28th (.667). With Yamamoto dealing on the mound, the Giants' struggling offense faces a tough challenge, making the Dodgers a strong pick to lay down some runs.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.