Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, July 23
The Giants continue to fall out of the National League postseason race, and it won’t get any easier with the team facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers are a World Series contender, who have withstood injuries to the pitching staff and its MVP candidate Mookie Betts to maintain its lofty standing and the NL West lead with plenty of margin between LA and the likes of the Giants.
San Francisco will hope that Jordan Hicks can find his early season form on the road against a loaded Dodgers lineup, but it’s sure to be tough sledding. Can the Dodgers offense roll to another win with a patchwork pitching staff?
Here’s how I’m betting this Tuesday night matchup:
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Giants: +1.5 (-160)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Giants: +125
- Dodgers: -140
Total: 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 23rd
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA
- Giants Record: 48-53
- Dodgers Record: 60-41
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA)
- Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23 ERA)
Giants vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos: As the Giants' offense continues to sputter, sixth in July batting average, Ramos has continued to produce. The center fielder is thriving in his first extended run in the big leagues, hitting .287 with 14 home runs while being a league-average fielder.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The runaway favorite to win NL MVP in his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani continues to dominate opposing pitchers at the plate. The designated hitter is leading the National League in home runs with 30 in addition to slugging percentage and OPS.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
After being an early-season Cy Young candidate, the converted reliever Hicks has come back to Earth quite a bit.
He has an ERA of 5.97 in 10 starts, averaging less than five innings per start.
Hicks is now tasked with facing a Dodgers lineup that is the best in the big leagues in OPS and can chase him from this game quickly, putting further pressure on an already limited San Francisco bullpen that has the sixth-highest ERA as a unit.
The reason why the Dodgers are significantly bigger favorites is likely due to the looming regression for LA’s rookie Landon Knack. The 27-year-old has been crushed by hard contact (third percentile) but has been able to escape relatively clean through eight appearances this season with a 3.23 ERA. However, a 4.00 xERA looms as he continues to start for a banged-up Dodgers pitching staff.
With that in mind, the Giants struggling offense isn’t going to be able to keep up with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
I’m going to keep fading the struggling Hicks.
PICK: Dodgers (-140)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.