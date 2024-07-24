Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 24
The Giants season is quickly hitting the skids with the team falling to six games below .500 against the NL West-leading Dodgers on Tuesday.
However, can the return of offseason acquisition Robbie Ray, who hasn’t made a start for his new team yet, get the team back on track? The team will give him a stern test quickly against the vaunted Dodgers lineup as well as an elite pitcher in Tyler Glasnow for LA.
It’s worth noting that Glasnow has dealt with some injury issues of his own, including hitting the retroactive injured list due to a back injury. Can questions loom for the Dodgers in this matchup that gives the Giants a fighting chance?
Here’s how we are betting Wednesday’s late game out west.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Giants: +1.5 (-130)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Giants: +165
- Dodgers: -185
Total: 8 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 24th
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Bay Area, SportsNet LA
- Giants Record: 48-54
- Dodgers Record: 61-41
Giants vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Robbie Ray: Ray was acquired by the Giants after a down year for the former Cy Young winner. After forearm surgery, the hope is that the left-hander can return to form and get the Giants back in the Wild Card race. Ray threw 78 pitches of scoreless ball over five innings in his most recent rehab start in Triple-A.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tyler Glasnow: Glasnow has been strong all season, in the fringes of the Cy Young discussion in a crowded National League award race. The right-hander is striking out more than a third of the batters he is facing while posting an xERA of 2.48. However, a back issue may keep him on a pitch count during the home stretch of the regular season.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Tyler Glasnow has had lingering injuries that got him on the retroactive injured list, and I’m curious how the Dodgers handle him moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Giants will get Robbie Ray back from forearm surgery at the end of last season, and the lefty looked the part in a recent rehab start. He struck out seven batters in five-and-a-third innings in Triple-A Sacramento.
While Ray hasn’t faced the Dodgers since 2020, he is 8-6 lifetime against Los Angeles with a 3.39 ERA in 21 starts.
There’s enough question marks here to take a stab on the Giants at a big underdog number.
PICK: Giants ML (+165)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.