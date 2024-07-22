Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers have started their post-All-Star break run on a high note, sweeping the Boston Red Sox in their three-game series over the weekend.
Now they'll take on their NL West rival, the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series to start their week. This is an important series for the Giants, who desperately need to find some level of momentum. At 48-52, they're 3.0 games back from a wild card spot. If they can string some wins together, they'll be in the mix.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's opening game.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Giants +1.5 (-188)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline:
- Giants +110
- Dodgers -130
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Blake Snell (0-3, 6.31 ERA)
- Los Angeles: River Ryan (First Career Start)
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, NBCS BA
- Giants record: 48-52
- Dodgers record: 52-47
Giants vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco Giants
Blake Snell: Fresh off a Cy Young season, Blake Snell had been horrific this season up until his last two starts. He still has an abysmal 6.31 ERA on the season, but has now posted back0to-back starts without giving up a run. He has also given up only two combined hits in those starts. Let's see if he can keep that up tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers
River Ryan: The Dodgers are calling up River Ryan to make his first start of his career. He started five games in AAA, allowing only five earned runs across 16.1 innings for a 2.76 ERA.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Despite Snell's two strong starts in his last two outings, I'm not ready to trust him quite yet, especially against the stout Dodgers offense. Los Angeles enters today's game ranking fifth in OPS dating back to June 1.
Meanwhile, the Giants offense continues to be the definition of average. They're 15th in OPS over the same time frame.
The Dodgers have had issues with their rotation this season and they continue to look for answers, but maybe River Ryan is that guy. He has had a fantastic season in the minors, with an ERA of 2.76 over five starts with the Dodgers' AAA affiliate.
Him making his MLB debut tonight isn't going to scare me away from backing the Dodgers, who are the clear superior team in this matchup.
Pick: Dodgers -130
