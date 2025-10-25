Giants vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants pulled off the upset when they met on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, so the Eagles are looking to get their revenge and even up their season series.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking player props. Let's dive into them.
Giants vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets
- Dallas Goedert OVER 4.5 Receptions (-102) via FanDuel
- Cam Skattebo OVER 55.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Devonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+210) via BetMGM
Dallas Goedert OVER 4.5 Receptions (-102)
When these two teams faced each other in Week 6, Goedert had a huge performance, hauling in nine receptions for 110 yards. That makes sense when you learn the Giants have allowed the 10th most receptions to tight ends this season. Let's bet on another strong performance by the Eagles' tight end and bet the OVER on his receptions total of 4.5.
Cam Skattebo OVER 55.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Cam Skattebo snapped for 98 yards on 19 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per rush back in Week 6 against this Eagles defense. The Eagles rank 30th in the league in opponent rush success rate, which could lead to another big game by the Giants' rookie running back. We only need him to rack up 56 yards on the ground in the rematch.
Devonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Devonta Smith leads the Eagles in receptions (38) and receiving yards (504) this season, but his touchdown odds are still treated as if he's the secondary receiver. In some sense, he has taken over as the primary target, or at least a 1b receiver to A.J. Brown. At north of 2-1 odds, let's bet on Smith to find the end zone against the Giants.
