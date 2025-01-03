Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Don’t Overreact to Giants’ Week 17 Win)
The Philadelphia Eagles can’t move up or down in the NFC standings entering Week 18 – they’ve locked up the No. 2 seed – but they’re still favored against the New York Giants, who may have spoiled their chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
New York has just three wins all season, and it’s struggled against the spread as well, covering in just five of its 16 games.
There’s a chance the Eagles play their backups for all or the majority of this game, as Nick Sirianni announced that they'd sit players -- like Saquon Barkley -- in Week 18.
Plus, Jalen Hurts (concussion) has not played extended snaps in a few weeks, and it'll be interesting to see if they just hold him out until their playoff game.
No matter what happens, the SI Betting team is here to predict the final score of this matchup to give bettors an idea of where we’re leaning when it comes to this game.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s how I’m betting this NFC East clash.
Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +2.5 (-105)
- Eagles -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants: +124
- Eagles: -148
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Giants only have three wins on the season and are one of the worst teams in the league against the spread, going 2-4 ATS as a road underdog. However, Philly is just 3-4 against the spread as a home favorite.
Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t pulling any punches in this game, as he’s laying the points with the Eagles – even though they’ve clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
He shared why in his Road to 272 column this week – where he bets every game of the NFL season:
The Philadelphia Eagles have nothing to play for in Week 18, already having locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. With that being said, the team hasn't yet said they're going to rest their starters and Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards short of the all-time NFL record for rushing yards in a season. In my opinion, the Eagles will roll with some of their starters early in the game to try to get him the record.
Don't let the Giants win against the Colts last week convince you they're a good football team. Drew Lock has still been one of the worst statistical teams in the NFL this season and one game against an imploding Indianapolis team isn't going to sway me into betting on them.
Even if the Eagles play their backups for the majority of the game, I still think they can cover this field goal spread.
Sure, the Eagles aren't playing some of their key starters -- but it appears MacMillan doesn't mind taking the Philly backups either.
Let’s not forget that Philly blew out the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee at quarterback. I think the Eagles will roll against a Giants team that has been downright awful the entire season.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Giants 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.