Giants vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12 (Going with Gibbs)
The Detroit Lions are huge favorites as they return home to face off against the New York Giants.
The Lions managed just one touchdown in their Sunday Night Football loss in Philadelphia, but I’d be shocked if they don’t get at least a few against the Giants.
New York has allowed at least 24 points in each of its last five games, with a total of 156 points allowed in that span.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Giants vs. Lions on Sunday, November 23.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ TDs (+175)
- Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-124)
- Kalif Raymond UNDER 10.5 Longest Reception (-120)
Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ TDs (+175)
Jahmyr Gibbs was held out of the end zone in a low-scoring game in Philadelphia after finding paydirt three times in Washington the week before. He has a great chance to score against the Giants, and I'm taking him to do so multiple times at home on Sunday afternoon.
Gibbs has multiple touchdowns in three games this season, all coming in his last eight contests.
The Lions are going to want to get back to their bread and butter against the Giants, and that's going to Gibbs on the ground.
Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-124)
I’m not expecting the Lions to need to use their running backs in the passing game this week. The Lions are big home favorites and should be able to take an early lead and then lean on the run game in the second half.
Gibbs did have five catches on eight targets last week in Philadelphia, but that game was a dogfight. He had three or fewer catches in his six previous games leading up to that one, and seven of 10 games this season.
Kalif Raymond UNDER 10.5 Longest Reception (-120)
I don’t really understand this line. Kalif Raymond’s receiving yards over/under is set at 10.5 at most books, and 11.5 here at DraftKings, yet his longest reception is also at 10.5.
Raymond has had a catch of double-digit yards in two of 10 games this season. Do you know what he’s done four times? Had zero catches in a game.
Maybe the Lions spread the ball around against the Giants, but this line feels off to me.
