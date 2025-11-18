Giants vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Detroit Lions are looking to get back on track when they host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions are coming off a 16-9 loss in Philadelphia, while the Giants lost their fifth-straight game on Sunday.
Can the Lions cover as big favorites at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Giants vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +10.5 (-110)
- Lions -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +410
- Lions: -550
Total
- 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 2-9
- Lions record: 6-4
Giants vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Giants are 6-5 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 6-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Giants' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Lions' games this season.
- The Giants are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Lions are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Giants vs. Lions Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. – out
- Kayvon Thibodeaux – out
- Darius Slayton – out
- Tyler Nubin – out
- Rakeen Nunez-Roches – out
- Chauncey Golston – out
- Jaxson Dart – out
Lions Injury Report
- Kerby Joseph – out
- Terrion Arnold – out
- Kalif Raymond – questionable
Giants vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles held Jahmyr Gibbs to just 39 yards on 12 carries on Sunday night, but the dynamic back was able to do some damage with 107 yards on five catches, including a 42-yard reception.
Gibbs and the Lions will look to get the offense going again on Sunday against the Giants.
The third-year back continues to split time with David Montgomery in Detroit, but it’s working for the Lions. Gibbs has 732 rushing yards and 334 receiving yards through 10 games this season.
Giants vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
The injuries keep piling up for the Giants, but they’ve been able to stay in games. They covered by the hook in each of their last two games after losing by double digits to the 49ers and Eagles.
The Lions have been able to take care of business against teams like the Giants, though. They’ve won by 22, 15, 13, 24, and 31 this season, plus an eight-point win in Baltimore as road underdogs.
Detroit will dominate at home after being slowed down in Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Pick: Lions -10.5 (-110)
