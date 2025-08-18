Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 18
The San Diego Padres clawed their way to the NL West lead, but then immediately suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just like that, they're back to being two games behind the division lead ahead of this week's action.
The Padres will look to find their momentum again on Monday night when they open up a series against the San Francisco Giants. The Padres won both games against the Padres are 7-2 against the Giants this season and will look to build on that this week.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series opener.
Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-172)
- Padres -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Giants +120
- Padres -142
Total
- Over 7.5 (-114)
- Under 7.5 (-106)
Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (9-6, 2.98 ERA)
- San Diego: Nestor Cortes, LHP (1-1, 5.71 ERA)
Giants vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Giants Record: 60-64
- Padres Record: 69-55
Giants vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-140) via BetMGM
The San Diego Padres have the second-lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors since the All-Star Break, striking out on just 17.1% of their plate appearances. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting the UNDER on Robbie Ray's strikeout total. He has failed to even hit five strikeouts in three of his last five starts.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Padres to get back on track tonight. Their offensive numbers have been too good to ignore of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Padres rank fourth in the Majors in wRC+. The Giants, on the other hand, rank just 18th in that metric.
Robbie Ray has also struggled against the Padres' lineup this season. In two starts against them, he has a 4.15 ERA. San Diego certainly needs a strong start from Nestor Cortes tonight, but if he can keep things together, the Padres are going to be in a great spot to get the win.
Pick: Padres -142 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!